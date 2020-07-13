CBSE class 12 examination results announced

New Delhi: CBSE has announced class 12 results on its official website. Students can check their result from the board’s official result portal, ‘cbseresults.nic.in’. The board has followed its revised assessment scheme to prepare CBSE results this year. The board had to revise its assessment scheme after examinations for a few papers were cancelled. CBSE Class 12th Result Link
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has wished students good luck.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: How To Check?
Step one: Go to official results website: cbseresults.nic.in
Step two: Click on result link.
Step three: Enter school code and roll number.
Step four: Submit details and check your result.
In 2019, CBSE had declared class 12 results on May 2 and class 10 results on May 6. In class 12, a total of 83.40 per cent students passed, and in-class 10 91.10% of students passed.