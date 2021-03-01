CBSE practicals begin amid Covid protocol

New Delhi, March 1 : Practical exams of students appearing in CBSE board examinations have commenced from March 1. The CBSE board has instructed schools to conduct practical, project, assignments and internal assessment by June 11.

As per CBSE guidelines, these practical exams are being carried out keeping in view all the Corona safety measures.

The CBSE, in its guidelines, said labs will be sanitized before and after practicals. It is mandatory to do so after every practical. During practicals, hand sanitisers will be provided to students in the laboratory. Students cannot enter the laboratory without masks.

The CBSE has said that batches of 25-25 students will be created for practical examination. These batches should also be divided into two sub-groups. This is being done to follow the social distancing.

If the practical examination is taken by a teacher other than the CBSE-appointed teacher, the practical will be cancelled. The students will be given practical marks based on the marks obtained in the theory test.

The board will be in practical of classes keeping in view the Covid-safety protocol. The board has also written to the principals of all schools.

Board examinations will commence from May 4 to June 10. The results of the 10th and 12th Board examinations will be announced by 15th July.

