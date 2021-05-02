CBSE to announce Class 10 results tentatively by third week of June

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced a policy for the tabulation of marks for the cancelled Class 10 board exams based on the internal assessment conducted by schools.

The CBSE will announce the Class 10 results tentatively by the third week of June.

On April 14, after a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Education Ministry announced that the Board Exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and 12 exams have been postponed due to the increasing COVID-19 cases being reported across the country.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that students of class 10th to be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If the student not satisfied with the internal assessment then can give an examination once the situation goes back to normal.

As many as 21,50,761 students were scheduled to appear in Class X CBSE board exams while 14,30,243 students are supposed to take the Class XII exams.

The CBSE, in normal circumstances, conducts Board exams for Classes X and XII from February 15 to the first week of April.