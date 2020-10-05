CCTVs in Hyderabad helps in Maximum security: KTR

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao reviewed the progress in installation of CCTVs in Hyderabad city along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and DGP Mahender Reddy.

Speaking in the review meeting, Minister KTR has instructed MAUD dept to coordinate with Police Dept to ensure all commercial complexes, gated communities, malls, IT Parks, parks, shelter homes, govt hospitals, bus terminals, and markets, install CC Cameras mandatory.

Minister instructed officials to work closely with various government departments, public sector undertakings, residential welfare associations to install CCTV cameras where required.

KTR reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given highest priority to citizen safety and has initiated several measures to beef up security in the state.

Both Ministers have stated that due to the concerted efforts of the State Police Department, there is a considerable improvement in the Law and Order situation in Hyderabad City.

DGP has informed the Ministers that installation of large numbers of CCTVs in the city has helped reduce certain types of crimes and has also proved helpful in solving crimes and nabbing criminals.

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda Police Commissioners and officials from MAUD and Police Dept participated in the meeting.