CDC forecasts 217,000 Covid-19 deaths in US by Oct

Washington, Sep 12 : A new ensemble forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projects up to 217,000 Covid-19 deaths in America by October 3.

The forecast released on Friday predicted that 3,300 to 8,000 new Covid-19 deaths will likely be recorded during the week ending on October 3, and a total of 205,000 to 217,000 fatalities will be registered by that date, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The state- and territory-level ensemble forecasts predict that over the next four weeks, the number of newly reported deaths per week may increase in 1 jurisdiction and decrease in 10 jurisdictions,” said the forcast.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country in the world by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Saturday, the number of cases increased to 6,443,048, while the death toll stood at 192,968 , according to the Johns Hopkins University.

