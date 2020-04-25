Celebrate Rohit Sharma’s birthday week with ‘Hitman Special’

Mumbai: Indias 2007 WT20 victory showcased how a young squad beat the odds and emerged as champions. In that new squad was a 20-year-old Rohit Sharma, who showed brilliant character and played a couple of match-winning knocks that helped Team India achieve their dream of becoming world champions.

In the build-up to the ‘Hitman’ Rohit’s birthday on April 30, Star Sports will relive some of his best innings in a specially curated show ‘Hitman Special’ from April 26 till May 2.

World Cup 2015: India v Bangladesh

Defending champions India were the favourites for the quarter final clash with Bangladesh who entered the knockout stage in the World Cup for the first time. MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first at the MCG giving openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan an opportunity to build the innings at the top. Rohit Sharma played one of his best innings in ICC tournaments as he managed to score a whopping 137 off 126 balls.

World Cup 2019: India v South Africa

India’s 2019 World Cup campaign began with the Men in Blue facing South Africa who won the toss and chose to bat first. An inspiring performance from the bowlers in the first innings made sure that none of the South African batsmen settle in as they restricted the Proteas to 227 for 9 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma yet again proved his mettle as he scored his first century of the tournament and took India to a comfortable victory.

World Cup 2019, India v Sri Lanka

India’s final match in the group stage and a win against Sri Lanka would mean they would be at the top of the table. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat but the Indian pacers played spoilsport as they reduced the Islanders to 55 for 4 in 12 overs. A valiant comeback from Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne resulted in the team managing to reach a decent score of 264 for 7. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set the perfect tone for the chase. Centuries scored by the duo ensured Team India to an emphatic win.

World Cup, 2019, India v Bangladesh

Coming into this match, Bangladesh were high on confidence as they had won their previous match against Afghanistan and wanted to avenge their 2015 World Cup loss in the quarter finals. But the story wasn’t scripted that way. History repeated itself and Rohit Sharma yet again played a gem of a knock to decimate the Bangladesh’s bowling attack. Rohit and KL Rahul stitched their second 100-run partnership in the World Cup. ‘Hitman’ scored yet another century against Bangladesh in the World Cup.

World Cup 2019, India v Pakistan

The seventh encounter of India and Pakistan in World Cups resulted in a jam-packed Old Trafford Stadium with supporters cheering for their teams in Blue and Green. Virat Kohli’s side was asked to bat by Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. The Indian opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma displayed a brilliant performance with an opening stand of 136. Rohit continued his fine forms in World Cups as he went on to score a massive 140 off just 113 balls.

Champions Trophy 2017, India v Pakistan

India’s opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma led another Indian victory against Pakistan in ICC tournaments. With yet another century opening stand together, Rohit and Shikhar scored runs with ease playing shots all around the park. Rohit fell short of his century but his 91 runs right at the top gave the middle order freedom to come in and play their aggressive game.

India v Bangladesh, Rajkot 2019

Home side India were under pressure as Bangladesh were leading the 3-match T20I series after their victory at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. Captain Virat Kohli opted to field and the move paid rich dividends. The Indian bowlers succeeded at restricting Bangladesh to 153 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan came out all guns blazing as they tore apart the Bangladeshi attack. The duo brought up their 100 – run partnership in under 10 overs. India chased down the target in under 16 overs. Rohit Sharma led from the front with his unbeaten 85 off just 43 balls.

Source: IANS

