Celebrating life, contribution of Justice Hosbet Suresh

Hyderabad: Centre for Study of Society and Secularism, Human Rights Law Network, Majlis, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Citizens of Justice and Peace, Lawyers Collective, People’s Watch, etc. are celebrating life and contribution of Justice Hosbet Suresh on 15th June 2020 at 6 p.m.

Interested persons can join Zoom

Meeting ID: 816 1259 9292

Password: 566303

FB Live link: facebook.com/cjpindia

