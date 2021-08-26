Celebrations of birth anniversary of Mother Teresa

Kolkata: Superior General of Missionaries of Charity sister Prema lights candles on the tomb of Mother Teresa to celebrate her birth anniversary, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug 26, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: Superior General of Missionaries of Charity sister Prema with other nuns, sits beside the tomb of Mother Teresa during an event to celebrate her birth anniversary, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug 26, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: Superior General of Missionaries of Charity sister Prema offers prayer on the tomb of Mother Teresa to celebrate her birth anniversary, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug 26, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra)