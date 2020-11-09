Celebrities turn authors, announce new books

By Siddhi Jain

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANSlife) Along with actor Priyanka Chopra’s memoir ‘Unfinished’, which is slated for a 2021 launch, more celebrities from the world of Indian cinema have turned authors and announced new books. Here are some reads to look forward to.

Neena Gupta’s ‘Sach Kahun Toh’

Award-winning actor Neena Gupta’s memoir, ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ will be published by Penguin Random House India’. This deeply intimate account of her extraordinary personal and professional journey will be published in the summer of 2021. It will chronicle her childhood days in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, through her time at the National School of Drama, moving to Bombay in the 1980s and dealing with the struggles to find work. It will detail the big milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood, and successful second innings in Bollywood. A candid, self-deprecating portrait of the person behind the persona, it will talk about her life’s many choices, battling stereotypes, then and now, and how she may not be as unconventional as people think her to be.

As per Gupta, ‘In the first half of 2020, when the country went into lockdown to battle the Covid-19 crisis, I found myself in Mukteshwar, a beautiful, scenic village in Uttarakhand. It was here I realised I had nothing to do other than battle my own thoughts. I started to reflect and relive my life’s journey. Taking long, winding walks every day, appreciating the sounds of the birds and basking in the chill of the mountain air, I asked myself, “Why should I write a book? What do I have to say that could help and inspire someone?” And I realised two things, which made me immensely hopeful. My life has been festered with so many incidents that have made me and also broken me, and I needed to free myself by getting them out. Reflecting about my life, my journey and the things I’ve had to overcome will make me feel better and lighter. Secondly and more importantly, through the book I also want people to know that despite my flaws, my broken relationships and my circumstances in life, if I can get up, get going and look really good while doing so, so can you!’

Gulzar’s ‘Actually… I Met Them: A Memoir’

A new book by renowned Indian poet, lyricist and film director Gulzar is set to be published by Penguin Random House India in 2021. According to the publisher, in this book, the working title for which is ‘Actually… I Met Them: A Memoir’, the author will recount his encounters with the stalwarts of Indian cinema, art, literature and music.

In this fascinating book, Gulzar Saab shares candid anecdotes from his association with some of the most eminent people he had known and worked with over a long period of time. From Satyajit Ray to R.D. Burman, Kishore Kumar, Bimal Roy, Ritwik Ghatak, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Mahasweta Devi and Samaresh Basu, among others. In addition, there will be chapters on contemporary filmmakers, writers, poets, musicians, singers and actors. The book will open a window for readers to get to know some of the doyens of Indian art, culture and cinema through the lens of the gifted artist as he shares his special memories and experiences of working with them. Studded with rare photographs and scintillating humour, this book will be a compelling tale for a wide spectrum of readers.

The author of the book, Gulzar Saab, says, ‘Memories don’t dry up really. They keep floating somewhere between the conscious and the subconscious mind. It’s a great feeling to swim there sometime. Pick up a few bubbly moments and cherish them again.’Adding, ‘I was fortunate to be born in the era of some of the greatest masters, and was lucky that I actually met them. I got a chance to work with a few. There were Gurus, friends and colleagues among them.’

Sameera Reddy’s debut book

Indian actress Sameera Reddy’s debut book was announced by Westland Publications (an Amazon company) in November 2020. As per the publisher, Reddy’s book will be an honest dialogue on how to go about reaching a place where one is comfortable being ‘#imperfectly perfect’, where one can be kind to oneself and ready to feel happiness.

Ever since Sameera began talking about body positivity and mental health for women, in general and post pregnancy in particular, her inbox has been flooded with mails from women desperate to find a way out of their own depression and self-hatred. In this book, Sameera chronicles her journey as an insecure teenager; her struggles during her modelling days and as an actress; dealing with post-partum depression and weight gain, till the point she is at currently — where her aim every day is to embrace who she is, and to be happy.

While talking about her journey, she will offer knowledge from experience on how to deal with challenges such as body positivity and mental health for women. A much-needed book in this age, and with a host of topics that provide ample food for thought.

Anupam Kher’s third book ‘Your Best Day Is Today!’

Celebrated actor, former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India and an author, Anupam Kher has announced his third book – ‘Your Best Day Is Today!’ Known for his diverse professional background, Kher would be penning down lessons and unfurling secrets for one to lead a simple and fulfilling life. The book will see a worldwide release on December 5 this year.

Published by Hay House India, ‘Your Best Day Is Today!’ is a journal that will not only act as a companion in the dark times, but also serve as a guide to know one’s self better. Drawing inference from personal experiences, the book is a compilation of learnings and observations that are aimed towards motivating the reader to adapt to changes in their surroundings and adopt a positive approach towards their life.

According to Anupam Kher, “The book has been on my mind ever since I first heard about the novel coronavirus or Covid-19. In my 36-year-long cinema career, I had never taken a day off for the simple reason that when you do what you love and have a deep passion for it, everyday seems like a holiday and a day well spent. My friends and family know that I am a restless person and someone who is always on the move- creating opportunities to channel my thoughts and passion.”

He added, “This book is an attempt to reach out to everyone and share common experiences-a journey of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs and the strength of positive thinking. The battle ahead of us is long, but together we will persevere. Our resilience will bring us back on the path of glory. Something tells me that all of us wrote the future during this unprecedented time. A future where the world would be healed…a future where the coming generations will look up to us as the pioneers of the healed world.

