Celebs, politicians visit Dilip Kumar’s house, console Saira Banu; See photos

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Bollywood actor Dharmendra console legendary actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu on his demise, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Dilip Kumar died Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness.(PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_07_2021_000065B) Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray consoles legendary actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu on his demise, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The actor died Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness.(PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray consoles legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu on his demise, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The actor died Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness.(PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan arrives to pay homage to legendary actor Dilip Kumar on his demise at Juhu crematorium in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Dilip Kumar passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar consoles Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu on his demise, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The actor died Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan consoles legendary actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu on his demise, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Dilip Kumar passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Saira Banu during the funeral of her husband & Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Police personnel wrap tricolor during the guard of honour to Bollywood legendary actor Dilip Kumar on his funeral, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Dilip Kumar passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Police personnel salute during the guard of honour to Bollywood legendary actor Dilip Kumar on his funeral, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Dilip Kumar passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Bollywood legendary actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu mourns on his funeral, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Dilip Kumar passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Bollywood actress Farida Jalal arrives to pay her condolence to legendary actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu on his funeral, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Dilip Kumar passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_07_2021_000130B)