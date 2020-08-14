Celebs unite to musically champion an Independence Day cause

Mumbai, Aug 14 : Actor Namit Das, playback stars Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur and Nakash Azeez, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, and singer-musicians Salim-Sulaiman come together in a music video that aims at spreading awareness about eradication of racism and discrimination.

While the world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, social evils as racism and discrimination continue to be prevalent. On Independence Day on August 15, these celebrities join hands with an organisation that has brought together humanitarians to raise awareness about societal ills and combat them.

“I feel it is extremely important to make these big challenges of human existence a conversation in the public domain. What better way to spread awareness about them than through music? ‘We are one’ irrespective of caste, culture, religion, creed and colour. As humans, we need to do better and empathise with each other. This is the core message of the music video,” said Namit.

