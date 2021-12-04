Centennial Year Celebration of PAC

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 4th December 2021 1:35 pm IST
New Delhi: Vice-President & Chairman of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others arrive to attend the inaugural function marking centennial year celebration of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), in the Central Hall of Parliament House in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
