Center allows telecast of Sudarshan TV’s ‘UPSC Jihad’ episode

New Delhi: Central Government allowed the telecast of Sudarshan TV’s controversial ‘UPSC Jihad’ episode. Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry said that it can neither pre-censor a program nor can stop it from being telecast.

The Ministry order further cleared that action can be taken against the program only after it is telecast and any violation of law is found.

Episode adheres to program code: Sudarshan News

Earlier, Ministry had sent a notice to Sudarshan News seeking confirmation that the episode adheres to code. In the written reply, the Channel said that the show is not violative of the code.

As per the rules, pre-censorship of the TV program and advertisement is not allowed. Only films and movie trailers can be pre-certified.

In the promo of the episode, Sudarshan News Editor-In-Chief Suresh Chavhanke raised concerns over how people of a particular community have suddenly increased in IAS and IPS cadre.

Delhi High Court

Recently, Delhi High Court had temporarily stayed the broadcast of the show.

A single-judge bench of the high court had passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by certain students of the varsity that sought prohibition of the proposed broadcast of a programme titled ‘Bindas Bol’ on Sudarshan TV news channel.

Jamia’s Residential Coaching Academy

Thirty students who had received training at Jamia’s Residential Coaching Academy cleared the UPSC civil services exam of 2019. Almost 50 per cent of them are non-Muslims.

Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy provides free coaching to civil services aspirants. This facility is exclusively open for candidates belonging to minority, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. Women candidates are also eligible to avail this opportunity in which Jamia also offers hostel facility.

Jamia Millia Islamia has also recently ranked first in the list of central universities released by the Ministry of Education, beating Jawaharlal Nehru University and Aligarh Muslim University to top the list of 40 central varsities.