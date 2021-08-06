Central govt to set up civil aviation research center at Begumpet Airport

Hyderabad: The central government is planning to set up a civil aviation research center at Begumpet Airport, informed Central Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha to a question from Telangana MP from Chivarla Dr G Ranjith Reddy.

In reply to Dr Reddy’s question, the aviation minister informed the House that the Airport Authority of India will execute the civil aviation research center project with a budget of Rs. 402.13 crore by the end of 2023.

According to the minister, the proposed center will have a research and development (R&D) facility. It will also have airport navigation services, air traffic management, and other facilities.

The center will also have cybersecurity, risk review and data management projects, software solutions, and tools network infrastructure facilities.

The MP also wanted to know whether the central government has any proposal to set up an aviation university at Begumpet Airport to promote aviation education as there is a demand for this course in the state. The aviation minister said that at present the central government has no such proposal.