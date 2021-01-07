Central team to visit Kerala on Jan 8 after corona spike

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 : A team of health officials from the government of India will visit Kerala on Friday in the wake of an increase in coronavirus cases in the southern state.

The team will study the situation in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The team will also hold a detailed discussion on its inferences with Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday next.

The state had written to the central government to seek 5 lakh doses of corona vaccine for its healthcare workers and cited increasing number of cases in Kerala.

BJP state President K Surendran had also written to Prime minister Narendra Modi to urge him to depute a team of health officials to study the corona surge.

The Health Ministry had also sent a communique to the Kerala Health Department to take immediate steps to contain the spike in corona cases.

