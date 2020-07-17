Central team visits Surat to take stock of COVID-19 situation

Surat: A four-member team from the Central government visited Surat on Friday to review the coronavirus situation in the city, which has emerged as the new hotspot in Gujarat, and to provide necessary guidance to the local authorities.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, a member of the team, expressed confidence that just like Ahmedabad, the viral outbreak will be brought under control in Surat as well.

Surat district in south Gujarat has seen a sharp rise in infections in recent days and recorded 9,451 COVID-19 cases and 395 deaths so far, second only to Ahmedabad.

The expert team comprised Guleria, NITI Aayog member Vinod Paul, director general of ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava and additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Arti Ahuja.

The team held discussions with senior officials and doctors of the civil hospital about the present situation, treatment protocols and availability of medicines to fight the pandemic, an official said.

The team also visited containment zones in the city before leaving for Ahmedabad.

Speaking to reporters, Guleria said he was hopeful of curbing the COVID-19 spread in Surat, a hub of diamond and textile units.

“We held detailed discussions on various aspects like patient management, medicines and plasma therapy. We understood the issues and gave solutions. We are confident that cases will come down in the near future just like they did in Ahmedabad,” he said.

The team has stressed on better treatment for patients, contact tracing and testing to bring down the cases gradually, he added.

After undertaking a similar exercise in Ahmedabad, the team will meet Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the evening, stated an official release.

