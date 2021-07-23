Centre appoints full-time VCs for Hyderabad University, MANUU

Hyderabad: The central government here finally appointed full-time vice-chancellors for the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). Dr. Basuthkar J. Rao of the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research has been appointed as UoH’s vice-chancellor, while Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan is now the same for MANUU’s.

Basuthkar J. Rao was a senior professor dean faculty at the IISER in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Prior to this, he was a senior professor at the Department of Biological Sciences at TIFR, Mumbai. In fact, he finished his BSc from Hyderabad’s Nizam College and MSc from Osmania University. He then obtained his PhD from Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangalore in the domain of Biochemistry.

On the other hand, Prof. Ainul Hasan is a noted Persian scholar. Both senior academicians have been appointed for five year terms. Prof. Ainul Hasan is a professor of Persian & Central Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Earlier, he also served as the Dean, School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, JNU.

He was also the president of the All India Persian Scholars Association. He has more than 34 years of teaching experience and produced 87 research scholars, said a press note from MANUU on Friday. A visiting professor of Rutgers State University, New Jersey, USA under fulbright, Prof. Hasan also authored 13 books. He is a specialist in the field of Indo-Iran, Indo-Arab relations and comparative literature, it added.

Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, In-charge Vice-Chancellor and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar, from MANUU, congratulated Prof. Hasan on his appointment and expressed the hope that under his leadership MANUU will attain new heights of academic excellence.