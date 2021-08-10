Centre approves Bharat Biotech production facility at Gujarat

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday approved the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin manufacturing and production facilities at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. This move is expected to boost the massive vaccination drive against Covid-19 in India. It will also help to meet the vaccine targets to jab all citizens.

The union health minister said in a tweet that following PM Midi’s vision, it will increase vaccine availability and accelerate the world’s largest vaccine drive.

“Govt of India approves vaccine manufacturing facility for production of @BharatBiotech’s Covaxin in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Following PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision of #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, this will increase vaccine availability & accelerate the world’s largest vaccine drive”, the minister tweeted on Tuesday.

Govt of India approves vaccine manufacturing facility for production of @BharatBiotech's #Covaxin in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.



Meanwhile, India on Tuesday recorded the lowest fresh daily Covid cases in the last 147 days as a total of 28,204 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the nation in the last 24 hrs. With 373 deaths in the same time span, the death toll due to Covid-19 has climbed to 4,88,682, said the Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India’s Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 51 crores cumulatively. A total of 54,91,647 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hrs, pushing the total vaccination so far at 51,45,00,268, said the bulletin released by the ministry.