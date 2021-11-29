Centre continues to remain silent over MSP legal guarantee to farmers: Mayawati

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said that the Centre continues to remain silent on the demand of providing legal guarantee for the minimum support prices (MSP) of crops to farmers.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, “Centre continues to remain silent on the various problems faced by the farmers including the law on MSP which is being demanded by the farmers. There is also a need for the positive initiative by the central government so that farmers can return to their homes happily.”

The BSP chief further lauded the farmers’ victory over their one year protest against three central farm laws after Rajya Sabha passed the ‘Farm Laws Repeal Bill’ on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

“The Bill to repeal of three highly-controversial agricultural laws in both the Houses of Parliament today is a result of one year’s intense agitation of the farmers in the country is a real victory for the country’s democracy along with some relief to the farmers,” she further said in a tweet.

Earlier today, the ‘Farm Laws Repeal Bill’ has been passed by Lok Sabha and then by Rajya Sabha.

Notably, the Bill was already circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23.