Centre failed to help migrants in lockdown : CPI

Hyderabad: CPI leaders Ch Venkat Reddy and former MP Aziz Pasha today alleged that the Centre failed to help migrants in the lockdown period and state government failed to keep promises. The left parties will hold protests at several places against the governments on June 4.

At a press conference here they hit out at the state government for failing to keep manifesto promises. The left parties will hold state formation day of June 2 as demands day as the government failed to addressing people’s issues. They alleged that the state government has failed to help farmers by not releasing on time crop loan waiver amount. The government failed to use surplus waters they alleged.

They alleged that the centre is trying to privatise power sector against states’ interests. We will write letters to the Centre against this and GST arrears released to the states. The CPI demanded the AP government to withdraw its proposal to get Srisailam waters against Telangana interests. They opposed the regulated farming plan by state government.

