Centre has to decide on lockdown extension: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday during the video conferencing meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on extending the nationwide lockdown and said the decision should be taken at the national level.

According to Aam aadmi Party (AAP) leader, “The decision to continue the lockdown should be taken at a national level.”

He also stressed that if the states decide the length of the lockdown on their own, then the fight against the coronavirus would not be effective.

Citing several other measures, Kejriwal said that in case of easing the suspension of lockdown, the transport services should not be opened.

Modi, during the video conferencing meet with the Chief Ministers, said, “I am available 24×7. Any Chief Minister can speak to me and give suggestions (on COVID-19) anytime.”

He said that we all should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against this disease. The cloth mask worn by the Prime Minister was a gesture towards the use of masks, as the central government last week said that people can use homemade, reusable cloth mask as an alternative to retail ones.

On Saturday, the number of Covid-19 patients in India rose to 7,447 with 239 deaths across the country.

Source: IANS

