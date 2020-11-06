Centre issues fresh guidelines for those travelling to India from abroad

New Delhi, Nov 5 : The Central Government on Thursday issued a set of fresh guidelines for those travelling to India from abroad, under which travellers seeking exemption from institutional quarantine will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey.

In the new guidelines, the union health ministry stated, “Travellers may seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report. This test should have been conducted 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey.”

International passengers arriving without the certificate and wishing to seek exemption from institutional quarantine can now also avail the facility available at the airports. Those coming without the certificate but not opting for the test at the airport, will have to undergo mandatory 7 days’ institutional quarantine and 7 days’ home quarantine.

“Only for compelling reasons or cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days,” the guidelines added. For seeking exemption, they would need to apply to the online portal at least 72 hours before boarding.

The passengers who have been exempted from institutional quarantine will show the same to the respective state counters on their cell phones or other mode before being allowed home quarantine for 14 days.

The standard operating procedure added, “The remaining passengers shall be taken to suitable institutional quarantine facilities, to be arranged by the respective State, UT Governments to undergo mandatory seven days institutional quarantine and seven days home quarantine.”

The passengers arriving through seaports or land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, except that facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently, the guidelines further stated.

“Such passengers shall submit the self-declaration form to the concerned authorities of Government of India at seaports, land ports on arrival. If found negative, they shall be advised to self-monitor their health for additional 7 days,” it said.

–IANS

aka/ash