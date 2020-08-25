Centre lifts curbs on export of PPE medical coveralls

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 5:20 am IST

New Delhi, Aug 25 : The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Tuesday announced to lift the restriction on the export of medical coverall, the personal protective equipment (PPE).

In June, the government had allowed exports of PPE kits but in a restricted manner. It had allowed export of 50 lakh kits in a month. With the latest move, there would be no restriction on the export of PPE kits.

In another major move, the government has allowed the export of N95 masks, up to a limit of 50 lakh units per month. All other masks, except N95 or FFP2 masks or any equivalent mask, would be allowed for exports without any restriction.

READ:  Texas Guv declares state of disaster as hurricane, tropical storm approach

However, the export of Nitrile gloves continue to be prohibited and medical goggles continue to remain in the restricted category with a monthly quota of 20 lakh units.

There were several demands from the industry to remove the restrictions on the export of PPE kits as they can be major export products for the Indian manufacturers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close