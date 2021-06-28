Centre misleading people regarding COVID-19 vaccination: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday slammed the Centre’s vaccination policy and said that the Centre is misleading people regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

While speaking to ANI, Owaisi said that the PM Modi-led government is misleading the country and the statements made by the government are false.

“The Central Government had told the Supreme Court that by August, it will arrange 135 crore vaccine doses but on May 28, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that Centre will provide 213 crore vaccine doses by December 2021. They have come down from 213 crore doses to 135 crore doses. Centre’s lies are exposed”, said AIMIM chief.

Owaisi further stated that Modi Government is badly exposed regarding the procurement and production of the vaccines. He further mentioned that as of now, that is till June month, Bharat Biotech, one of the COVID vaccine producers were able to produce only 50 lakh doses per month.

He said, “The PM Modi led government, now says that from August, the production of vaccine in the country from all the vaccine producers will be nearly about 7 crores 60 lakh doses.” He said that Modi Government is giving fairy tale figures and false figures.

He said, “It is right what the experts say. With this slow phase vaccination, it would take around two years to get the whole nation vaccinated.”

Yesterday, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that a total of 135 crore COVID-19 vaccines will be available in India between August to December. The Centre informed about the projected availability of COVID-19 vaccines in an affidavit filed in the suo motu case on COVID-19 management initiated by the apex court.

As per the affidavit, out of the 135 crore vaccines, the estimated availability of Covishield doses is 50 crores, while of Covaxin doses is 40 crores. It said that Russian made Sputnik V vaccine’s estimated availability is 10 crores doses. The affidavit filed by the Central government also informed that the Bio E Sub unit vaccine’s 30 crore doses will be available while Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine’s 5 crore doses will be available.