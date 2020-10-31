Centre misusing its agencies to destabilise Kerala govt: CPI-M leader

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 : Facing intense political heat in the wake of arrest of CPI-M State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh and now-suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar, the ruling party in Kerala on Saturday accused the Centre of “misusing its agencies to destabilise the Left Democratic Front government.

“Even more surprising is the news of investigation getting leaked to the media, which is not acceptable,” Communist Party of India-Marxist Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai told the media here soon after the end of two-day Central Committee online meeting.

Pillai also blamed societal ills for the alleged wrongdoings of family members of certain politicians.

“Maybe, societal ills are the reason for things we hear of now… our leaders’ kith and kin may have been influenced as such. But what one should look at is — are we defending the wrongdoings? Bineesh is the son of our State Secretary Balakrishnan. What one should see is if the CPI-M is supporting wrongdoers or not. If Bineesh has done any wrong, let him be dealt with as per the law and let the charges be proved,” Pillai said.

On the other hand, his party colleague and former Minister MA Baby wrote in a Facebook post: “If any official or someone outside the party does any wrong due to wrong company, he or she has to face the consequences of their actions. This is applicable to those who work in the CMO or family members of party office-bearers.”

State Congress President Mullapally Ramachandran said that the CPI-M clean chit to both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Balakrishnan reflected poorly on the party.

“This clearly shows the pathetic state of affairs in the CPI-M. Things have reached such a state where none can save this party. Left leader VS Achuthanandan was a leader with a spine. Absence of leaders like him now has proved a bane for the CPI-M. I am surprised why the new generation in the CPI-M not rising to the occasion,” he remarked.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.