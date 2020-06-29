Centre profiteering from increased fuel prices: Goa Congress

The representation demanded an immediate rollback in fuel prices, especially in view of the low price of crude oil in the global markets.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: June 29, 2020, 4:16 pm IST
Congress

Panaji:  Accusing the central government of “profiteering from the miseries of countrymen” amid the coronavirus crisis and an economic downturn, the Congress state unit on Monday demanded a rollback in the increased prices of petrol and diesel.

In a representation to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, the party alleged that the “repeated and unjust increase in the prices as also central excise on petrol and diesel over the last three months of the lockdown has inflicted insurmountable pain and suffering on the people of India”.

The representation demanded an immediate rollback in fuel prices, especially in view of the low price of crude oil in the global markets.

“Since the lockdown three months ago, the extent of extortion and profiteering by repeated increases in prices and excise duty on petrol and diesel has surpassed all forms of exploitation,” the representation said.

Source: IANS
Categories
News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close