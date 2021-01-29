Centre releases Rs 245 cr flood relief to Telangana

Hyderabad: The Centre today released Rs 1,751.05 crore funds to rains and floods ravaged states in the country including Telangana.

Telangana state was allotted Rs 245.96 crore towards food relief while it asked for more. The centre allotted these funds followed by a meeting by home minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

The center has released a total of Rs, 1751.05 crore to the states towards relief.

Other states that got flood relief funds are — Uttar Pradesh Rs 386.06 crore, Odisha Rs 320.94 crore, Arunachal Pradesh Rs 75.86 crore and Assam Rs 437.15 crore respectively.