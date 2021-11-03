Centre rushes teams to 9 states, UTs with high dengue caseload

New Delhi: The Central government has extended help to nine states and union territories with a higher caseload of dengue infection sending high-level teams to support them in public health measures for control and management of the infection.

This comes in accordance with the directions of the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the review meeting on the dengue situation held on November 1 in Delhi.

As per a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, the states/UTs where the Centre has rushed its teams are Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry informed that a higher number of cases in some states were reported in October this year as compared to a number of cases during the same period in the previous year.

“A total of 15 states/UTs are reporting their maximum cases in the current year. These states contribute 86 per cent of the country’s total dengue cases till October 31,” read the release.

A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by states and UTs across the country, it added.

The ministry informed that the high-level teams are asked to assist and support states to mount an effective public health response. In addition, they also need to report on the status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, the status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures etc.

Earlier on Monday, Mandaviya held a review meeting in Delhi over the management of dengue cases, wherein he directed health officials to help the states in the matter.