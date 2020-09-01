Centre should take loan to compensate GST losses to states: Baghel

Raipur, Aug 31 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Monday that the Central Government should provide Rs 2,828 crore to Chhattisgarh as GST compensation for 2020-21 and added that the Centre should itself take loan from the RBI instead of asking the states to do so.

The Chief Minister said in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the Centre had assured the states in 2017 that any shortfall in state revenue will be compensated till 2022.

Hence, under the current circumstances, it will be more practical and logical for the Centre to take a loan and provide the GST compensation to the states, he said.

Source: IANS

