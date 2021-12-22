Centre takes cognizance of Priyanka Gandhi’s allegation of hacking

New Delhi: The Union electronics and information technology ministry has taken cognizance of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s allegations that the government is hacking Instagram accounts of her children, according to an official.

“Let alone phone tapping, they (Centre) are even hacking my children’s Instagram accounts. Do they not have any other work?” said Priyanka Gandhi when asked about incidents of phone tapping and Enforcement Directorate and IT raids.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh had alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government was tapping the phones of the Opposition.

Speaking to the reporters in Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi said, “What is a government’s work? To develop, understand and find solutions to the problems of the public, and stop the atrocities. Instead, this government is tapping the phones of the Opposition.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday had slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly tapping the phones of SP leaders adding that “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the recordings himself”.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, the SP chief claimed, “All our phone calls are being heard. All the calls in our party’s office are being listened to. The Chief Minister himself is listening to some of the recordings in the evening. If you contact us, then know that your call is being listened to by them.”

Yadav’s remarks came a day after a string of raids and searches by the Income Tax department at some SP leaders’ offices and residences.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.