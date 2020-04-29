C’garh: Woman Naxal killed, two cops injured in encounter

Raipur: A woman Naxal was killed and two police personnel were injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The exchange of fire broke out in a forest under Chhotedongar police station limits around 8 am, when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest close to a hillock near Kademeta police camp, the ultras, who had laid an ambush, detonated IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and opened fire at the security personnel, leading to the gun-battle, he said.

“Two security personnel, one belonging to the DRG and another from CAF, sustained injuries in the incident,” he said, adding that they were being shifted to a local hospital.

After guns fell silent, body of a woman Naxal and two rifles were recovered from the spot, the official said.

Search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

Source: PTI

