Chadwick Boseman movie ‘Da 5 Bloods’ wins big at Critics Choice Super Awards

By Mansoor|   Updated: 11th January 2021 9:25 pm IST
Photo: Late Hollywood Actor Chadwick Boseman

Washington: Late Hollywood actor and playwright Chadwick Boseman movie ‘Da 5 Bloods’ proved to be a big winner at the inaugural edition of the Critics Choice Super Awards.

Film and TV projects in the genres that are often neglected at awards season got their due at the Critics Choice Super Awards. According to E! News, this first-ever ceremony honouring TV and film works in fan-obsessed genres, such as superhero, sci-fi/fantasy, horror and action categories, took place on Sunday (local time), hosted by Kevin Smith and writer-actress Dani Fernandez.

Netflix’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’, is a Spike Lee-directed war film that is seen as a probable Oscar’s contender. The film took home two prizes: Best Actor in an Action Movie for Delroy Lindo, and Best Action Movie. It was released in June, just months before Chadwick died in August at the age of 43 after quietly battling colon cancer.

READ:  Harry Styles wraps his arm around Olivia Wilde as their romance blossoms

Among other key film-honourees was Hulu’s ‘Palm Springs’, landing three prizes, including Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for star Andy Samberg. The Disney+ release ‘Soul’ also picked up three awards, with voice actors Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx both ending up in the winner’s column.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Updated: 11th January 2021 9:25 pm IST
Back to top button