Hyderabad: ‘Chalo Secretariat Masjid’, Police detain MBT leaders

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 24th January 2021 12:56 pm IST

Hyderabad: In view of ‘Chalo Secretariat Masjid’ call given by the Joint Action Committee Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the police are maintaining alert. The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Spokesperson Amjedullah Khan Khalid has been kept under house arrest.

Meanwhile the Nizamabad police too have detained Abdul Gani, General Secretary IUML,Abdul Basith, Town President MBT and Mohammed Wajhiullah Khan, Ahle Hadees.

The police have kept a strict surveillance on the movements of other JAC leaders Mushtaq Malik and others since they have given a call for ‘Chalo Secretariat Masjid’. JAC has been demanding the immediate re-building of Two Masjids that were razed during the demolition of old secretariat building in July 2020.

READ:  GATEQuest: TIME to conduct scholarship test for GATE coaching
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 24th January 2021 12:56 pm IST
Back to top button