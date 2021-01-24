Hyderabad: ‘Chalo Secretariat Masjid’, Police detain MBT leaders

Hyderabad: In view of ‘Chalo Secretariat Masjid’ call given by the Joint Action Committee Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the police are maintaining alert. The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Spokesperson Amjedullah Khan Khalid has been kept under house arrest.

Meanwhile the Nizamabad police too have detained Abdul Gani, General Secretary IUML,Abdul Basith, Town President MBT and Mohammed Wajhiullah Khan, Ahle Hadees.

The police have kept a strict surveillance on the movements of other JAC leaders Mushtaq Malik and others since they have given a call for ‘Chalo Secretariat Masjid’. JAC has been demanding the immediate re-building of Two Masjids that were razed during the demolition of old secretariat building in July 2020.