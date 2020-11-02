Champions XI, Titans XI win Andhra T20 cricket

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 2 : UMS Girinath’s 48-ball 62 and B Munish Varma’s three wickets for 22 helped Champions XI beat Legends XI by five wickets in an Andhra T20 cricket match here on Monday.

Champions XI had put Legends XI into bat. They made 126 for seven, a total which was overhauled by Champions XI in 17.4 overs.

In another game, S. Tarun’s 67 off 35 balls and Lalith Mohan’s four wickets for 26 helped Titans XI beat Chargers XI by 45 runs.

Brief scores:

Legends XI: 126/7 wkts in 20 overs (B Munish Varma 3/22, V Reddy 2/16) lost to Champions XI 128/5 in 17.4 overs (UMS Girinath 62, S Vignesh 2/14) by 5 wkts

Titans XI: 187/6 wkts in 20 overs (S Tarun 67, G Saleh 44) beat Chargers XI 142/9 in 20 overs (S Rashid 52, L Mohan 4/26) by 45 runs

— IANS

kh/qma