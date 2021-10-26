Chandanagar: 24-year-old nurse allegedly killed by her boyfriend

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya a 24-year-old staff nurse was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Gade Kotireddy in a lodge in Chandanagar.

The deceased is a native of the Karwadi area of Prakasam district and was working in Nallagandla Citizen Hospital. Whereas Kotireddy is a native of the Guntur district, and work as a medical representative. He use to frequently visit Citizen Hospital where the duo fell in love.

The woman identified as Naga Chaitanya befriended a medical representative Koti Reddy while she was working as a nurse in a hospital in Ongole. Later, the two entered into a relationship and Koti Reddy promised to marry her. In 2020, Nagachaitanya moved to Hyderabad and started working as a staff nurse in a private hospital in Nallgandla.

Koti Reddy who is said to have informed his parents about his relationship began avoiding the woman when she brought up a marriage proposal. The two quarrelled frequently on the same. The police remaked that the couple rented a room in a hotel in Chandanagar on October 23 where Koti Reddy is alleged to have killed the woman and ran away with the hotel room key.

The hotel staff who opened the room on Tuesday morning with the help of the police found the woman dead while Koti Reddy who injured himself admitted to a hospital in Ongole.

On Saturday, both decide to move in and start living together. Kotireddy’s family was against the marriage as both belonged to different social different groups. A day later the police found Nagachaitanya dead in a pool of blood in the lodge.

According to Chandanagar police, Kotireddy killed Naga Chaitanya and then he stabbed himself in the stomach and locked the room and rushed to the hospital to portray that he killed his girlfriend in self-defence.

The police while examining the lodge found that Kotireddy tried to wash away a pool of blood, and alcohol bottles were also seen at the crime spot.

Chandanagar circle inspector said the incident was registered as a murder case and a full investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the deceased body is shifted to a hospital for autopsy.