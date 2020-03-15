Chandigarh notifies COVID-19 an epidemic

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Administration’s Department of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday declared coronavirus an epidemic.

The authorities have issued regulations to contain the spread of disease under Section 2,3 and 4 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

Under the Act, all hospitals in the region have been directed to create special wards and for the screening of suspected COVID-19 cases.

All government and private hospitals are also required to record the travel history of a suspected person if he/she has travelled to any country or area where COVID-19 has been reported.

“All information of cases should be given to Director Health and Family Welfare, Chandigarh Administration immediately,” the notification read.

Notably, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 93, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

So far, two deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported in the country.

In the wake of spurt in cases of the COVID-19 across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a “notified disaster”.

The coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.