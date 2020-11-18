Chandigarh philanthropist donates Rs 50 lakh for poor patients

Chandigarh, Nov 18 : Chandigarh-based philanthropist Sushma Das on Wednesday donated Rs 50 lakh for the Poor Patient Welfare Fund of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI).

She handed over the cheque to PGI Director Jagat Ram in his office.

Expressing her gratitude, Jagat Ram said, “It seems charity is innate to Mr H.K. Das and Mrs Sushma Das as they have been so magnanimously contributing to the cause of poor and needy patients in assorted forms; be it donations in money; medicines or treatment for the ‘not-so privileged’ patients from time to time at various institutes.”

Sushma Das, an affluent but earthy resident of Sector 33-B, said: “It’s a humble effort to pay back what we owe to our motherland. This will give us peace which no material possession can ensure.”

The PGI also appealed to the public to generously donate for this fund so that the poor patients are provided with super specialty healthcare.

