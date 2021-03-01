Chandrababu Naidu detained by police at Tirupati airport

Tirupati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by Renigunta police at Tirupati airport in Renigunta on Monday, while on way for election campaigning in Chittoor district.

Naidu sat on a dharna at Tirupati airport after he was detained by Renigunta police.

“We will not be stopped. We will not be silenced. Your fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta won’t stop me from reaching out to my people. Grow up, @ysjagan #Chittoor #AndhraPradesh,” Naidu tweeted.

The TDP chief was scheduled to attend an election campaign in the Chittoor district.

We will not be stopped.

We will not be silenced.

Your fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta won't stop me from reaching out to my people.

Grow up, @ysjagan #Chittoor #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/N6fJP7qSaJ — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 1, 2021

More details are awaited.