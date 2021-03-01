Chandrababu Naidu detained by police at Tirupati airport

Naidu sat on a dharna at Tirupati airport after he was detained by Renigunta police.

By ANI|   Published: 1st March 2021 2:13 pm IST
TDP leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sat down in protest at Tirupati airport. (photo-ANI)

Tirupati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by Renigunta police at Tirupati airport in Renigunta on Monday, while on way for election campaigning in Chittoor district.

“We will not be stopped. We will not be silenced. Your fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta won’t stop me from reaching out to my people. Grow up, @ysjagan #Chittoor #AndhraPradesh,” Naidu tweeted.
The TDP chief was scheduled to attend an election campaign in the Chittoor district.

More details are awaited.

