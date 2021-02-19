Chandrababu Naidu sold 54 government companies: YSRCP

Amaravati, Feb 19 : Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy on Friday lambasted Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N. Chandrababu Naidu alleging that he orchestrated the sale of 54 government companies.

“Who sold Nizam Sugars Limited, dozen cooperative sugar factories, Allwyn watches, spinning mills and paper mills, all together 54 companies,” Reddy alleged.

He doubled down on the TDP Supremo following his censure of the state government and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to stop the Central government’s decision of privatising Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

“Further, who emptied 100 more companies and sent lakhs of employees home with voluntary retirement service (VRS)? Don’t people know your crocodile tears Babu,” Reddy claimed attacking Naidu.

According to the Rajya Sabha MP, the ruling YSRCP party leaders would undertake a 25-km ‘padayatra’ (walkathon) on Saturday in Visakhapatnam, starting from the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the city civic body office and terminating at the steel plant arch.

He ridiculed that a leader like N. Chandrababu Naidu, who allegedly sold away 54 government companies, is now claiming to fight for the steel plant.

“He (Naidu) spewed venom the moment it was announced that Visakhapatnam would be made the executive capital. Using media houses favouring him, he propagated that Vizag is prone to tsunamis and earthquakes,” Reddy alleged.

The ‘padayatra’ will traverse through Asilmetta Junction, Sangam Sarath, Kali Temple, Thatichetlapalem, Kancharapalem, Urvasi Junction, 104 area, Marripalem, NAD Junction, airport, Sheela Nagar, BHPV, Old Gajuwaka and Srinagar.

Commenting upon the panchayat poll results, the YSRCP leader claimed that the ruling party aligned candidates won more than 85 per cent ‘sarpanch’ posts in the third phase of the polls.

He alleged that people would remove oxygen support for TDP which is already on ventilator and claimed that the opposition leader filed petitions in the courts to stall ‘Amma Vodi’ and public housing schemes for the poor.

Meanwhile, Naidu alleged that the panchayat polls were ‘lawless’ and it was democracy which got defeated.

“TDP and its allies have posted good results and got 41.41 per cent seats in the third phase of panchayat polls. They have won more than 1,093 panchayats as the final results are emerging. The TDP has already won 38.74 per cent seats in the first phase and 39.52 percent seats in the second phase,” Naidu claimed.

