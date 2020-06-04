A CHANGE OF HEART: ABU HURAIRA (RA) & HIS MOTHER

Abu Hurairah (RadiyAllahu anhu) had no wife or child in the lifetime of the Prophet (SallAllahu Alaihi Wa Sallam). Living in the Masjid an-Nabawi, he listened to everything that was said, took part in every act of worship, had the Prophet (SallAllahu Alaihi Wa Sallam), as teacher and Imam, and devoted himself to worship, study, and the service of Rasulullah (SallAllahu Alaihi Wa Sallam). The only relative that Abu Hurairah (RadiyAllahu anhu) had was his mother, who was very old. She insisted on following the old Arab faith, but Abu Hurairah (RadiyAllahu anhu) never stopped talking to her about Islam. He was a dutiful son and he continued to love and serve her. But she kept rejecting his call to Islam and Abu Hurairah’s (RadiyAllahu anhu) heart was filled with grief.

One day, as he was asking her to believe in Allah (Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala) and His Messenger (SallAllahu Alaihi Wa Sallam), she called the Prophet (SallAllahu Alaihi Wa Sallam) some bad names that hurt Abu Hurairah (RadiyAllahu anhu) deeply. He went weeping to the Prophet (SallAllahu Alaihi Wa Sallam), who asked:

“What makes you cry, my Abu Hirr?”

‘I am always calling my mother to Islam and she keeps refusing,’ he replied.

‘Today, I spoke to her again and she said things to me about you that deeply offended me. 0 Beloved Messenger, please ask Allah to soften her heart!’

The Prophet (SallAllahu Alaihi Wa Sallam) was so moved that he made a Du’a for her right there. What happened next was truly a miracle. As Abu Hurairah (RadiyAllahu anhu) told it, “I went home and found the door half-opened and heard water being poured. When I was about to go in, my mother said, “Stay where you are, Abu Hurairah.” She got dressed and told me to come in. I entered and she said,

“I testify that there is no deity but Allah and that Muhammad is His worshipper and messenger..”

Abu Hurairah (RadiyAllahu anhu) returned to the Prophet (SallAllahu Alaihi Wa Sallam), with tears flowing from happiness, just as he had come an hour before crying from sadness. He said, “I bring you good news, 0 Rasulullah. Allah has responded to your Du ‘a and guided my mother to Islam…”

