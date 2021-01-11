Change.org petition urges FB, Twitter to act against alleged hate in India

New Delhi: A petition on change.org urged both Facebook and Twitter to act against alleged hate in India.

Thanking both the social media giants for suspending the outgoing US President Donald Trump’s accounts, the petition questioned, “Can you summon the same courage to suspend the accounts of members of the ruling party in India, the BJP?”.

Recalling the Delhi riots that have claims many lives, the petition cited the example of Kapil Mishra’s speech.

The petition also targeted Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT cell chief. It alleged that he tweets unverified facts.