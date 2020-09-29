Changes in the Bigg Boss 14 duration due to ongoing IPL?

Mumbai: The final countdown has begun for the Salman Khan hosted most controversial Indian reality show Bigg Boss 14 which is all set to air from October 3. Ahead of the show launch, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 are leaving no chance to tease the fans with promos and sneek peaks into the house.

Duration of Bigg Boss 14

There are many speculations doing rounds that Bigg Boss 14 will have a short format this season, may be due to ongoing IPL season. As per sources, the popular reality show will be aired for half an hour instead of the usual one hour format during the weekdays. Rumours also said that that Bigg Boss 14 will return to its original one hour format after just a month as the shorter format for the show is a temporary decision.

However, makers of the BB 14 denied all such reports in an official statement and said that there is no change in the duration and timings of the show. “The news about the on air time of Bigg Boss to be 30 minutes is untrue. The show will air for its usual 1 hour duration Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9pm starting 3rd October”, Colors spokesperson said in a statement.

Contestants List

As speculations run riot, names of a few more contestants are already out. We may get to know who finally enters the house on October 3 but before that, here is a prospective list of candidates from the TV industry.

Rubina Dalik

Abhinav Shukla

Nishant Singh Malkani

Jasmin Bhasin

Giaa Manek

Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan

Tina Datta

Naina Singh

Rahul Vaidya

Nikki Tamboli

Jaan Kumar Sanu

Meanwhile, Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik, Karan Patel and Neha Sharma have refuted all rumours of them participating in Bigg Boss 14.