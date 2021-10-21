Charminar, Golconda lit up on India’s 100 cr vax milestone

Hyderabad: The monuments of Charminar and Golkonda were illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag to mark the country’s 100 crore vaccination milestone on Thursday. The exercise was done as part of The Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) initiative to illuminate 100 monuments in the colours of the National flag across the country

Besides Charminar and Golkonda, Ramappa Temple, which was recently declared as a UNESCO World Heritage site, and Warangal Fort were also lit up to mark the milestone in Telangana.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Char Minar illuminated in Tricolour as part of Archaeological Survey of India's initiative to illuminate 100 monuments in the colours of National flag across the country as India achieves landmark milestone of administering 100 crore COVID vaccination pic.twitter.com/RZ3FDTrdZ9 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

ASI under the Ministry of Culture, illuminated 100 monuments in the colours of the Indian flag across the country to celebrate the landmark milestone.

To express gratitude towards the corona warriors — vaccinators, sanitation staff, paramedical, auxiliary workers, police personnel etc., who have worked beyond their call of duty to help the country face the pandemic effectively and for their selfless services to humankind, the 100 monuments will remain lit in Tricolour on the night of October 21 as India achieved the landmark 100 crore vaccination mark.

The illumination is taking place as a mark of respect and gratitude to the corona warriors who have contributed relentlessly in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 100 monuments being lit up in Tricolour include Unesco World Heritage Sites — the Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar in Delhi, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Konark Temple in Odisha, Mamallapuram Rath temples in Tamil Nadu, St. Francis of Assisi Church in Goa, Khajuraho, the forts of Chittor and Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan, the excavated ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar and Dholavira (recently accorded world heritage status) in Gujarat.

After the one billion vaccination milestones, India becomes the only country along with China to be in the billion-dose club.

Here are the photos of some of the historical monuments that have been illuminated:

Hyderabad’s historical Charminar illuminated with tri-colour lights as India crossed the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination milestone. (Photo: PIB Telangana)

Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort illuminated with tri-colour lights as India crossed the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination milestone. (Photo: PIB Telangana)

New Delhi: Humayuns Tomb illuminated with tri-colour lights as India crossed the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination milestone, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Ravi Choudhary)

New Delhi: Parliament building illuminated with lights as India crossed the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination milestone, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Kolkata: Metcalfe Hall illuminated with tri-colour lights as India crossed the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination milestone, in Kolkata, Thursday, Oct 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

(With agency inputs)