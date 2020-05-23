Charminar shops closed in support of no-new-clothes-in-Eid

Hyderabad: Textile and readymade garment shops, as well as footwear and fancy stores owned by Muslims in one of the busiest market for shopping during Ramadan in Charminar and other nearby markets like Patthar Gatti, Patel Market, Machli Kaman, Hussaini Alam area, remain closed even after the state government allowed to open shops for business, which has been extended till May 31 in Telangana.

Muslim merchants across Charminar, has decided to close their shops until Eid-ul-Fitr, which is expected to celebrate on May 25. The move aid aimed at discouraging Muslims from indulging in Ramadan shopping, which may cause crowing and lead to the spread of virus.

Charminar shops closed in support of “no new clothes” on Eid-ul-Fitr

“Textile shops, fancy stores, ladies wear, bangles shops and foot wear shops owned by Muslims in Laad Bazar, have agreed not to open their shops until Eid, a shop owner of Akhter collections at Laad Bazar told siasat.com

The aim of this move is to discourage Eid shopping, Muslims have been running a campaign with the hashtag #SayNoToEidShopping on Twitter and other social application. Many people from Hyderabad too have tweeted against splurging on Eid shopping when the whole world is suffering due to coronavirus.

Moreover, Muslim clerics in Hyderabad have also discouraging members of the community from carrying out shopping during the lockdown thought shops have been allowed for business.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Telangana mounted to 48 as three more persons succumbed to the deadly virus as on Friday. In one of the highest single-day jumps, 62 tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 1,761.

