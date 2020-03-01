Charred body of factory guard found

A+ A-

Jhansi: The charred body of a security guard was found inside a factory under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district.

The body was detected on Saturday inside the premises of Vinayak Transformers in the Bijoli industrial estate.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Sundar Pal Singh, said police.

Family members of the victim staged a protest outside the factory claiming it to be a case of murder while the factory owner claimed that he died after a short-circuit triggered fire in the factory.

After the news broke, hundreds of villagers, along with the guard’s family members rushed to the factory and staged a demonstration demanding action against the factory owner.

Superintendent of Police (city) Rahul Srivastava said the body had been sent for post-mortem and a forensic team will be conducting further investigations.