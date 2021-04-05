Man arrested for circulating fake govt order on Telangana lockdown

Hyderabad: The city on Monday arrested a man who is allegedly involved in preparing and circulating the fake Government Order (G.O) in connection with the imposing of lockdown in Telangana.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar on Monday said that Sreepathi Sanjeev Kumar, who is a Chartered accountant and a native of Nellore District in Andhra Pradesh, was arrested in a joint operation by the Commissioner’s Task force and a tea, of Cyber Crime.

On April 1, the accused person with the help of his laptop has manipulated the previous G.O No. 45 of the Telangana government which was issued under COVID-19 lockdown. As per the police, the accused forged the G.O and prepared it as a fresh one and circulated the same through his WhatsApp number.

Police said that Sanjeev has circulated the fake G.O to as many as 40 WhatsApp groups and the same was circulated widely by the public.

The police have recovered the laptop and the mobile phone through which he has prepared and circulated the fake G.O.