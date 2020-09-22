Chattisgarh COVID tally crosses 90K mark with 2,736 new cases

Raipur: With 2,736 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh’s caseload rose to 90,917, while 28 deaths over the past few days took the toll to 718, a health official said.

The day also saw the discharge of 1,313 people from various hospitals post-recovery while another 1,124 completed their home isolation, taking the tally of recoveries to 52,001, he said.

The state now has 38,198 active cases, he said.

The worst-hit Raipur district reported 958 new cases, Durg 418, Raigarh 197, Balodabazar 125, and Mahasamund 105, among other districts, he said.

“The fresh cases include two persons who had arrived from other states. Among the 28 fatalities, nine patients died on Tuesday while others in the last five days,” he said.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 70,700 COVID-19 cases in the last one month, he said.

With 29,148 cases, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has witnessed 339 deaths, he added.

Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 90,917, new cases 2,736, deaths 718, recovered 52,001, active cases 38,198, people tested so far 9,58,452.

Source: PTI