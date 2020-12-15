‘Cheap publicity’: Son & daughter in virtual spat over Pranab’s memoir

New Delhi, Dec 15 : The son and daughter of former President late Pranab Mukherjee got engaged in a verbal spat on Twitter over the upcoming book ‘The Presidential Years’, the fourth and concluding volume of his memoirs to be posthumously published next month.

Abhijit Mukherjee, the son of the former President, wants to go through his father’s memoirs before it’s out in the market. To do that, he has already asked the publishers to hold back the book. However, the move drew a sharp reaction from none other than her sister and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee.

Taking to Twitter and tagged the publisher, Abhijit Mukherjee said, “I, the son of the author of the Memoir ‘The Presidential Memoirs’ request you to kindly stop the publication of the memoir as well as motivated excerpts which are already floating in certain media platforms without my written consent.”

He argued that had the former President been alive, he would have respected his request. He added that a ‘detailed letter’ in this regard is being sent to the publisher as well.

However, the tweet clearly irked Sharmistha Mukherjee, his sister and the national spokesperson of AICC. She decided to hit back publicly on Twitter, tagging her brother, and said, “I, daughter of the author of the memoir ‘The Presidential Years’, request my brother @ABHIJIT_LS not to create any unnecessary hurdles in publication of the last book written by our father.”

She added that Pranab Mukherjee’s hand written notes and comments have been “strictly adhered to”. Accusing her brother of “cheap publicity”, she further added, “The views expressed by him are his own & no one should try to stop it from being published for any cheap publicity. That would be the greatest disservice to our departed father.”

In a concluding dig at Abhijit Mukherjee, who initially tweeted the name of the book in question wrong, before correcting it, Sharmistha said, “Btw bro, the title of the book is ‘The Presidential Years’, not ‘The Presidential Memoirs’.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.