Chef Vikas’ befitting reply to BBC news anchor wins internet

The celebrated chef recently garnered praises with his 'Feed India' drive in India during the COVID-19.

By Safoora Updated: June 29, 2020, 4:23 am IST
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna/Twitter

NEW DELHI: Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna won hearts on social media for his befitting reply to British news anchor. 

During an interview on a BBC programme, the anchor asked the 48-year-old chef, author and filmmaker whether his sense of hunger came from India since he did not hail from a rich family.

The anchor asked, “These days you are famous. You have cooked for the Obamas, you have been on TV shows with Gordon Ramsay. But it wasn’t always that way. You are not from a rich family so I dare say you understand how precarious it can be in India.”

Classic reply

To which, Chef Vikas, in a very calm demeanor and a smile on his face replied, “I understand, but my sense of hunger didn’t come from India so much, because I was born and raised in Amritsar, and we have a huge community kitchen where everyone gets fed. But my sense of hunger came from New York, when I was struggling at the very bottom, and it was not easy for a brown kid who came to America with the dream of winning a Michelin star.”

“My sense of hunger came from New York, when I used to be at Grand Central, sleeping around. This is also post 9/11, so it was not easy for us to get jobs,” he added.

Have a look at the entire conversation:

Twitterati lauds Khanna

The video instantly went viral on social media with people can’t stop praising the celebrated Chef.

The celebrated chef recently garnered praises with his ‘Feed India’ drive in India during the COVID-19 to provide ration kits and food to the needy and distressed despite being in New York.

Categories
IndiaNewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close