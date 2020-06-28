Chef Vikas’ befitting reply to BBC news anchor wins internet

NEW DELHI: Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna won hearts on social media for his befitting reply to British news anchor.

During an interview on a BBC programme, the anchor asked the 48-year-old chef, author and filmmaker whether his sense of hunger came from India since he did not hail from a rich family.

The anchor asked, “These days you are famous. You have cooked for the Obamas, you have been on TV shows with Gordon Ramsay. But it wasn’t always that way. You are not from a rich family so I dare say you understand how precarious it can be in India.”

Classic reply

To which, Chef Vikas, in a very calm demeanor and a smile on his face replied, “I understand, but my sense of hunger didn’t come from India so much, because I was born and raised in Amritsar, and we have a huge community kitchen where everyone gets fed. But my sense of hunger came from New York, when I was struggling at the very bottom, and it was not easy for a brown kid who came to America with the dream of winning a Michelin star.”

“My sense of hunger came from New York, when I used to be at Grand Central, sleeping around. This is also post 9/11, so it was not easy for us to get jobs,” he added.

Have a look at the entire conversation:

Vikas Khanna, michelin star chef, gives it back to BBC news anchor.

Anchor: In India, you were not from a rich family. So your sense of hunger must have come from there.

Vikas: NO, I am from Amritsar, everyone gets fed there in the langars. My sense of hunger came from New York! pic.twitter.com/u06BJDSzvj — Harpreet (@CestMoiz) June 27, 2020

Twitterati lauds Khanna

The video instantly went viral on social media with people can’t stop praising the celebrated Chef.

It’s true. Good he gave it back to them. We have seen temples and gurudwaara feeding poor people, during disasters. Our religious institutions are truly instrument of serving people unlike others which serve as instrument of conversion https://t.co/3U69f8BcnE — Ashish Dave (@ashishdave) June 27, 2020

He just demonstrated the recipie for "CHUTNEY"!!!🤣 — Vinayak Bhave (@bhave_vinayak) June 27, 2020

The thought process of anchor is clearly racist in approach. Very happy of the reply given by Vikas Khanna. — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) June 27, 2020

The celebrated chef recently garnered praises with his ‘Feed India’ drive in India during the COVID-19 to provide ration kits and food to the needy and distressed despite being in New York.