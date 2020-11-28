Chef Vikas Khanna excited about his directorial ‘The Last Color’ coming to cinemas

Mumbai, Nov 28 : The Neena Gupta-starrer The Last Color, directed by chef Vikas Khanna, is set to release in Indian theatres on December 11, and he is positive about the audience loving it.

“It humbles me to see ‘The Last Color’ coming to cinemas being met with so much excitement. I share the same excitement as everyone and can’t wait for the movie to release in theatres on December 11. We have made this movie with a lot of love and I am positive that the audience will reciprocate the same emotion,” said Khanna.

The film addresses the age-old taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi. It deals with how a nine-year-old tightrope walker befriends a widow and promises to add colour to her life.

The film is adapted from Khanna’s own book “The Last Color”.

“The journey of ‘The Last Color’ has indeed been a long and eventful one. The love and appreciation and acclaim showered onto us over the past one year is extremely humbling. Having travelled the whole world and taken the film onto the global stage, it indeed feels overwhelming to bring the film to its roots – India and have a theatrical release for audiences back home,” said Khanna.

“This cinematic narrative is very close to my heart and after years of passionate effort and perseverance, I am humbled to share it with you,” he added.

Neena feels “The Last Color” has a silver lining of light and hope.

“It’s been an incredible journey right from the very beginning. The film has truly left an indelible mark on me and it feels wonderful to have the film finally releasing in India. While it has been humbling to witness the love and appreciation from our international audience, we hope to receive the same appreciation from our Indian viewers too,” she said.

After its first look was unveiled at Cannes International Film Festival, the film had its world premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2019.

The film has travelled to various film festivals like Dallas International Film Festival, Woodstock International Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival and New York India International Film Festival.

It will now be screened at India’s PVR Cinemas.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.